Deepika Padukone Moonwalks Into 30 Million Followers On Instagram!

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone thanks all her fans as she clocks 30 million on Instagram.

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a video where she does a moonwalks to thank her fans, “moonwalking into #30million 🤓😝 🥳Thank You for the 💕💕💕!!!”

One of the most followed women not only in India but also in Asia. Deepika Padukone commands the love from her fans across the globe.

Deepika Padukone, who has had an eventful year, ends the year with a bang with major accomplishments in the month of December.

Recently, Deepika Padukone also reclaimed her status as the ‘Sexiest Asian Woman’ of Asia. Second time in three years Deepika bags the title published by UK based newspaper, ‘Eastern Eye’.

After shining as one of the 100 most influential people, now the actress has emerged as the only female actress in the top 5 on Forbes Celeb 100 which was unveiled recently.

Deepika Padukone graced the last cover of the year for GQ magazine and completely slayed on the cover making heads turn.

The actress has not only won hearts of the audience with her award-winning performance in Padmaavat but also emerged as the first actress to headline a 300 crore film.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her recent outing Padmaavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

