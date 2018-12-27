Box Office Battle (2011-Till Now): Salman Khan’s 2420 Crores VS Shah Rukh Khan VS Aamir Khan

There’s no one like Khans in Bollywood, when it comes to setting the box office on fire. Trimurti of Hindi film industry- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, delivered successes and helped the industry to survive during its dry phase, especially during 2000s.

Speaking about the current decade, starting from 2011, there’s been a healthy competition between the trio but it’s the Salman Khan, who is way ahead with his unbeatable blockbuster streak.

Salman Khan is the most successful out of three Khans, with a nett collection of 2420 crores. His list of successes includes Ready (120 crores), Bodyguard (142 crores), Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores), Kick (233 crores), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores), Sultan (300.45 crores) and Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores). Jai Ho (111 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores) and Race 3 (169 crores) are amongst Salman’s average grosser.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is not being in the good form, the actor has a very good figure to his credit with a nett collection of 1284 crores. It’s been a mixed bag for SRK with 7 successes and 3 box office flops. While Ra One (118 crores), Don 2 (100 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.25 crores), Chennai Express (226.70 crores), Happy New Year (205 crores), Dilwale (148 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), proved to be money spinners, Fan (85 crores), Jab Harry Met Sejal (62.50 crores) and Zero (81.32 crores*), failed at the ticket windows.

Aamir Khan being choosy about the scripts has only 5 films to his name, consisting of 3 blockbusters, 1 Hit and 1 flop. Talaash (93 crores), Dhoom 3 (280.85 crores), PK (339.50 crores) and Dangal (387.39 crores) are amongst the successful movies, while Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores) was declared as a flop. Aamir’s net collection stands at 1245 crores.

If average is considered, Aamir Khan with 249 crores, is ahead of Salman’s 201.66 crores and Shah Rukh Khan’s 128.40 crores.

