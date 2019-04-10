Hera Pheri 3 Postponed Yet Again? Indra Kumar Moves Onto Another Project With Ajay Devgn!

Ever since the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal blessed us with the franchise of Hera Pheri, it’s become a must-watch for every Bollywood lover. While it’s been 13 years to Hera Pheri 2, fans have still been eagerly waiting for its upcoming installment. The wait seems to be delayed further as director Indra Kumar has decided to work with Ajay Devgn first as nothing’s sorting out for the comedy-drama.

Unlike the last two installments, reports suggest that Indra Kumar will be directing the upcoming movie, and also, there still is no confirmation from Akki’s side to whether he will be a part of it or not. Now, according to a report by entertainment portal, Mid-Day, this Firoz Nadiadwala production has been pushed again. Indra Kumar has reportedly moved on to another project with Ajay Devgn.

A source close to the development revealed the same as, “Indra was set to take Hera Pheri 3 on floors by year-end. But the film has hit another roadblock as the dates of the cast members are apparently not working out. Since the comedy does not seem to be happening anytime soon, the director has set his sights on another story.”

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that after the massive response Total Dhamaal received, the duo is also planning to come up with the fourth installment of the comedy-drama.

All we can hope for now is for our wait to get over, and Hera Pheri 3 to go on floors as soon as possible!

