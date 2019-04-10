Ajith To Do A Hardcore Action Hindi Film? Boney Kapoor Hopes!

While Ajith is shooting a Tamil film titled “NerKonda Paarvai” currently which is a remake of Hindi film Pink, seems like producer Boney Kapoor is ecstatic with the results. He took to his twitter and shared his excitement.

“Saw the rushes of @NerkondaPaarvai. Happy… What a performance by Ajith…I hope he agrees to do Hindi Films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to at least one of them”

Interestingly, this has sparked strong speculation around south superstar Ajith’s Hindi film with producer Boney Kapoor and looking at their camaraderie, a Hindi film announcement will not be a surprise. It will surely be a treat for film lovers. Ajith’s last film “Viswasam” has smashed all box office records in Tamil.

It was Late Sridevi’s desire that her husband Boney ventures into the Tamil cinema. Ajith helped fulfil her wish and agreed to do not one but two Tamil films for him. It would be a role reversal in Hindi where Boney is ready to welcome Ajith.

It would be interesting to see if the superstar agrees to do a Hindi film as his fans across the world are waiting with bated breath to hear him say yes.

