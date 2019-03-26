Nerkonda Paarvai: Pink’s Tamil Remake Is Releasing On THIS Date!

The Tamil remake of Pink, produced by Boney Kapoor with Ajith in the lead role, will release on August 10.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film titled Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Iyer along with Vidya Balan, who makes a special appearance.

The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad and the shooting will get over by the third week of April.

“Extremely excited and happy the way the film is shaping up,” Boney said in a statement.

