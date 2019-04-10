While, yesterday’s low scoring match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was a good contest for the IPL viewers, the post-match moment between KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a sheer treat for the fans of the two legends.

Even though Kolkata Knight Riders lost it to Chennai Super Kings, the picture with Shah Rukh Khan smiling at Dhoni, is going viral across the social media. In the picture, King Khan is seen greeting the captain cool with a smile, while he marches towards the dressing room.

The picture was shared by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings.

Recently, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan spent some “lovely” time with Arsenal footballer Mesut Özil at the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match in London.

“What a lovely evening Arsenal, congratulations. Thanks Mesut Özil and Amine Gulse for your warmth, love and hospitality. See you guys soon in India,” Shah Rukh, himself a sports enthusiast, tweeted along with photographs with Ozil and his fiance, whom he met in London on Sunday.

Shah Rukh, the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, attended one of the Premier League 2018-2019’s important matches at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

The German player invited the Bollywood superstar to his hospitality box as he is a big fan of the actor with a wide fan following across the globe.

Recently, Coldplay’s singer Chris Martin gave a special shoutout to Shah Rukh from his Twitter handle.

