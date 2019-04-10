Malaika Arora is one of the hottest Bollywood celebs who always remains in the news for her style statements, Instagram posts and of course her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

BTown is recently abuzz with the reports that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be getting married on April 19 this year. However, the news of the couple’s upcoming wedding has not gone down well with too many people for which both of them have been trolled quite frequently on social media.

Malaika was recently in the Maldives for a vacation which was reportedly her bachelorette. Giving a strong message to the trollers, she took to Insta and posted a picture of her. Malaika’s message was a clear message for her haters that she doesn’t care about them and only believes in happiness. Here’s what she wrote-

“Being happy is a choice .n I choose to be happy ….. also I think happiness looks good on me 🙃…… so keep ur opinions n ur negativity to urself n spare me ur crap #notinterested#toobusybeinghappy#notimefornegativity #tuesdaythoughts#43nhappy”

Well said Malaika!

Reportedly, Malaika and Arjun are likely to have a Christian style wedding which will be attended by close friends in Bollywood. Some of the main guests will be Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, her friends Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s friends like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and the couple together has a 16-year-old son, Arhaan Khan. The couple ended their 18-year-old marriage in 2016. While Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun, Arbaaz is dating Italian model, Giorgina Andriani.

