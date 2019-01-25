Have You Met A Daddy Cool Who Stops His Daughter From Working? Janhvi Kapoor Sure Has One!

One thing we all know about Janhvi Kapoor is her undying love for gym. Time and again, the actress has gone onto admit that she spends maximum of her time working out at the gym, and her daddy, Boney Kapoor, might be happy with her dedication but expresses his concern in the coolest way ever!

A recent post that the Dhadak actress shared on her Instagram story showcases Boney sharing a picture of a newspaper cutting with her on whatsapp. The headline of the article reads, “Do you suffer from exercise addiction?” He of course was quite sarcastic and hilarious with his message, trying to convey that Janhvi needs to stop with her addiction of gym.

Janhvi’s reaction to it was just like any other daughter. She sends him a face-palm as could be seen in the screenshot she shared.

We might be too lazy to adapt that fitness freak habit of hers, but one thing we’d definitely want in our lives is a daddy as cool as Kapoor Papa is.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

The actress shared that being a part of multi-starrer Takht is a big deal for her as she is just a newcomer in the industry.

Takht will be an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. It will be a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. More importantly Takht will be about war and love.

The period drama will have an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and directed by Karan Johar. The film will release in 2020.

