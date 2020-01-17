Happy Hardy And Heer: Himesh Reshammiya Launches The Biggest Wedding Anthem ‘Le Jaana’ With A Flash Mob

Himesh Reshammiya who is currently on the promotion spree for his forthcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer is all excited as he launches his next song Le Jaana today. When it comes to music Himesh, he is one music director that every producer can trust. His songs from the film Happy Hardy And Heer are already chartbusters right from Teri Meri Kahani to Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 to Cutie Pie.

Today Himesh launched the biggest wedding anthem of the year Le Jaana with a bang and to promote the song Himesh is planning a flash mob in Mumbai and other metro cities of India.

“I am thankful to my fans for the success. It is only because of them that I create new songs every day and they are the ones who inspire me. In India marriages are a dreamy affair and the next song of happy hardy and heer has that wedding favour to it. I am sure this song will come to touch everyone’s heart and its music will touch your soul.” says Himesh.

Happy Hardy And Heer releases on 31st January 2020. The film is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and directed by Raka.

