Happy Hardy And Heer: After A Successful Concert In Pune, Himesh Reshammiya All Set To Perform In Surat

After the grand success of Happy Hardy and Heer tour in Pune, now Super hit machine singer-composer actor rockstar Himesh Reshammiya is all set to rock the Surat City. Happy Hardy and Heer releases worldwide on 3rd Jan 2020. The film is the biggest musical of the year with a very powerful love story of three characters Happy, Hardy and Heer who are very Indian at heart and embark on a journey of true love. The movie will showcase the music maestro in a double role for the very first time. The film also stars the very beautiful Sonia Mann.

Himesh and the makers of the film, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand along with the music label -Tips, decided to use a very different strategy of releasing the songs ahead of the trailer and it worked out very well for them. Now that the music has become a blockbuster hit with Teri meri kahani and Ashiqui mein teri topping the biggest charts all over, they have decided to do huge promotional concerts in 12 cities across India.

“I don’t think any other film has ever used a promotional strategy like this ever before and this has been possible only because of the audience who have made the music so popular even before its trailer has released which we are planning to do so by the end of the month on a very grand scale. This will be also the very first time that the trailer will be released at a music success bash of a film. I am grateful that the trailer of the film is much awaited by the audience and I am looking forward to the upcoming concerts in all other cities of India as well.” said Himesh.

The trailer of the film will be launched soon but the release date of the trailer is being kept under wraps. The film is was shot in the beautiful cities of UK. It is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand, directed and choreographed by Raka and releases on 3rd Jan 2020 worldwide.

