Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Superstar Greets Thousands Of Fans Gathered Outside Mannat At Midnight, See Pics & Videos

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan – The Baadshah of Bollywood ringed his 54th birthday today and his fans were quite eager to wish the actor at midnight. People in thousands gathered around the actor’s Bandra house, Mannat to see a glimpse of the megastar. Shah Rukh also followed his ritual and stepped out in his balcony to greet his loving fans.

Despite the heavy rains in Mumbai, Shah Rukh fans came in abundance to wish the star. Dressed in a very casual black sweatshirt and light coloured bottoms, Shah Rukh Khan looked quite happy to see his fans outside his house. SRK waved at them in order to express his gratitude towards them and blew kisses for his many fans. The fans too were quite happy to see SRK and many threw t-shirts that they made for him.





What was even more pleasant for the fans than just seeing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday was a chance to see how humble he is. Shah Rukh Khan asked his fans to lower their cheers as his neighbours were sleeping. He signalled his fans with a sleeping action asking them to be a little softer. This gesture won many hearts as his fans tweeted about it all over social media.

Many actors came,struggled & collapsed.. but then there is SRK who is still standing firmly from last 3 decades in bollywood.

and still standing tall than his Contrarieties ❤️

legend @iamsrk 👑#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/rnrdoVmGGh — Chirag (@itxChirag) November 1, 2019

Talking about SRK’s birthday celebration, wifey Gauri Khan had earlier revealed that the actor will be celebrating his birthday with his family. The family ill be spending some quality time today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been on a break for almost a year now. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which released in December 2018 and did not sing a film until now. Shah Rukh will soon start filming for his next titled ‘Sanki’ with Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

