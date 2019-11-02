Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Accusations Regarding Inflated Collections

Akshay Kumar along with the other cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon amongst others arrived with their reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, on Diwali. The movie dodged the pre-Diwali effect and created huge numbers at the box office. Despite that, came in accusations of Sajid Nadiadwala production inflating its collections. Here’s what Akshay has to say about it.

It all happened post filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala pointed out trade analysts regarding inflated numbers and failing in reporting them in an accurate manner. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about his reaction and whether the accusations have upset him, he said, “Do I look upset? I am from that era where I have heard a lot of people say a lot of things. But I have never said anything. In my school, I was taught, ‘Mind your own business.’”

Furthermore, regarding Ronnie Screwala’s statement, “It doesn’t make a difference. What will I do? You can talk to theatre owners. You will keep asking me this same question four times to get an answer. The answer is I am not writing all this. These people are writing it. I am not running anything. My point of view is very simple, whatever comes in front of the media as you react to it, I react to it. So, there is nothing new about it. There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film), it has big credibility. It is corporate. It runs from LA. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them to increase by three or five nothing will happen. So, let’s talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie about this,” he added.”

Well, clearly Akshay doesn’t care about all the rumours, and is enjoying the great run his movie is having currently.

Housefull 4 till its first week has minted 141.31 crores at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!