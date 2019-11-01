The Kapil Sharma Show: Harbhajan Singh’s Story Of English Goof-Up Makes The Comedian LOL

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the leading comedy shows on Indian television right now. Every weekend, a new celebrity guest becomes a part of the show and adds more to the entertainment. In the upcoming weekend, we will get to see Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh along with his wife, Geeta Basra.

In a promo, Harbhajan Singh shares a funny anecdote of how he got confused with the usage of words in Hindi language. He said that during one of the tournaments, he would hear Ajit Agarkar ordering food in the room and saying on the phone, “Can you get…”. Bhajji said that sometimes he would even say, “Could you…” So once, he took the phone in Ajit’s absence, called the restaurant and kept saying, “Can you could you”.

Harbhajan Singh revealed that he didn’t know at that point that ‘can you’ and ‘could you’ have similar meanings. While sharing this with Kapil Sharma, Geeta and the audience, he also revealed about his Sri Lankan girlfriend.

Watch the video below:

The whole banter in the promo is hilarious and we can’t wait for the episode to air on Sony TV.

Are you excited to watch Bhajji and Neha on The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know in the comments below.

