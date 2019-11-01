Ujda Chaman Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Saved From Bala But House Still Isn’t Full

Ujda Chaman Box Office: Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman has been in the news since last few weeks due to its clash with similar film Bala. The clash was averted though it still had to face the heat from last Friday release Housefull 4.

Ujda Chaman got a release in around 1000 screens but couldn’t cater enough audience to cinemas. The morning occupancy of the film was less than 10% which itself tells the whole story.

Ujda Chaman will need a major turnaround in evening and night shows to make some ground for the weekend but that seems unlikely going by the competition and the initial reviews of the film.

Ujda Chaman director Abhishek Pathak earlier said that the film deals with a concerning issue but in a quirky way.

“The film deals with a concerning issue but we have added a bit of quirk to it. It will make people laugh, feel for Chaman’s character and at the same time entertain the audience,” Pathak said.

After producing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Drishyam, Raid and Section 375, Pathak has made his directorial debut with this film, which is a remake of the Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe.

