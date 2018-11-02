Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates The KIFF With A Birthday Wish To the Actor

Wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday expressed her elation to meet him at the Kolkata International Film Festival(KIFF).

“Very happy birthday to you Shah Rukh. Stay healthy and happy, my charming brother. Proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla,” Banerjee tweeted.

Mentioning Shah Rukh’s presence at the KIFF she wrote, “Keep entertaining us with your films and achieve all the success in life. We will meet soon at the Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2018”.

The Superstar turns 53 this year and the trailer of his upcoming film Zero will be launched on Friday. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Zero, where Shah Rukh will play the role of a vertically challenged man, releases on December 21.

The KIFF is slated to be held from November 10-17.

