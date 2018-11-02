Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Before Zero, Here Are 10 Experimental Films Of King Khan!

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bauua Singh is SRK’s character in one of the most awaited movies of the year, Zero. In a unique campaign, the Baadshah created a verified twitter account @Bauua which already as an incredible 245.4K followers including none other than Amitabh Bachchan and SRK himself.

Zero is going to be a huge experiment by Shah Rukh. However, it is not his 1st experiment and the superstar has done many experiments in his career so far.

Today, on his birthday, let us go on a trivia journey to know something new about 10 of his most experimental movies. They are, in no particular order, as follows

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Shah Rukh calls it one of his best movies and says its close to his heart and it will always be one wish that will remain unfulfilled that he did not produce the movie. He plays an aspiring musician in this romantic comedy-drama. It takes guts to portray a loser (even a lovable one) and SRK did it in this movie.

Maya Memsaab

In this mystery movie, based on Gustave Flaubert’s novel Madame Bovary, Shah Rukh plays the role of a young man who has an affair with an older lady, Maya (Deepa Sahi). A scene invited huge criticism as Shah Rukh and Deepa were seen without wearing any clothes and reportedly he swore never to enact any such scene again. Music by Hridayanath Mangeshkar, lyrics by Gulzar and beautiful songs of Lata were this movie’s highlights.

Paheli

Paheli was India’s entry to the Oscars. In Amol Palekar’s movie, Shah Rukh plays a ghost, who disguises himself as Rani Mukherjee’s dead husband Shah Rukh. The movie was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Amitabh Bachchan had a small role on request. Later when Shah Rukh asked his office to write a cheque for Amitabh, the megastar told him he will not accept payment as he had done it out of love for Shah Rukh.

My Name is Khan

Karan Johar’s movie stars Shah Rukh as Rizwan Khan who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome and embarks on a life mission to meet the President of the USA and tell him “My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist”. At the end of the movie, he does meet President Obama. Shah Rukh’s character was compared to Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man) and Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump). James Cameron praised his performance and considers it his favorite Hindi movie.

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh plays Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian ladies hockey team. The 16 girls who played the players took training for 4 months. One of the main characters Sagarika Ghatge recently got married to cricketer Zaheer Khan. Freida Pinto had auditioned for one of the roles but was not selected.

Swades

This movie was considered a flop. However a decade and half later it is considered a cult movie. Shah Rukh himself calls it the most beautiful movie he has done. He plays Mohan Bhargava, an NRI who returns to India to make a difference. Swades was the 1st Hindi movie allowed permission to shoot inside NASA.

Ra. One

Ra. One was ahead of its time. Shah Rukh plays a superhero. The concept of the movie is unusual – where the villain is more powerful than hero. Superstar Rajinikanth played a cameo in the movie and so did Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra in a dream sequence. It was the costliest movie to date and Shah Rukh says he fulfilled his childhood ambition to fly.

Dil Se

Mani Ratnam’s iconic film was originally titled Ladakh – Ek Prem Kahani. Kajol was supposed to enact the role which finally Manisha Koirala did. Mani Ratnam’s had enormous praise for Shah Rukh and said the “most challenging aspect was keeping SRK’s enthusiasm in control”. The movie was based on the insurgency in the north-east, a rare topic. Shah Rukh’s dance steps in the song Chaiya Chaiya are memorable and also took Malaika Arora to stardom. It is playback singer Sukhwinder’s most popular song even today, 20 years after the movie’s release.

Asoka

This movie captures the early life of Emperor Asoka. The movie was critically acclaimed but did not do well at the box office. Shah Rukh plays Asoka, Kareena plays Princess Kaurwaki and South Star Ajith plays Prince Susima, Asoka’s half-brother and rival. Ajith is probably the only Indian film actor to be a Formula 2 racing car driver and this was his only Hindi movie.

Fan

This songless psychological thriller film is the 1st movie to be shot in Madama Tussauds museum. Shah Rukh has a double role. He plays a superstar and his obsessed fan who looks like him. Some real-life fan moments of the superstar were taken in the movie to increase authenticity. Shah Rukh has often said that whatever he is it is because of his fans and it was indeed a tribute to “Fans” that he did a movie based on an obsessive Fan. Shah Rukh is magnificent in the movie, both as the superstar as well as the young 25 years obsessed Fan.

Shah Rukh will definitely continue experimenting – and definitely, continue entertaining. Happy Birthday to the megastar.