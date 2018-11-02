B’Town Beauties Rituparna Sengupta & Ihana Dhillon Roped In As Showstoppers!

Actors Rituparna Sengupta and Ihana Dhillon will walk the ramp for Kolkata-based designer Jaya Misra at Zingbi Mysore Fashion Week Season 5.

Misra is celebrating the spirit of ‘real women’ at the fashion gala with her new collection Navya. It will be showcased on Friday.

“Ethnic with a modern twist is the perfect tagline for my new collection Navya. Every woman is extraordinary in their own way, and to accentuate the uniqueness, I came up with this collection and have Rituparna Sengupta from Bengal and Ihana Dhillon who is originally from Punjab walk as my showstoppers,” Misra said in a statement.

Rituparna said she is both “excited and nervous” to be back on the ramp for her dear friend.

“I have always found walking the ramp more challenging than acting, as there are no retakes,” Rituparna added.

Navya is a selection of fusion designs with a touch of intense colours. There are cocktail gowns, saris, lehengas and drape dhotis for women, while the men’s line includes dhoti, straight pants, kurtas and more.