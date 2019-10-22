Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra! The Birthday Girl Feels She Has Grown Wiser Over The Years

Parineeti Chopra is certainly one actress who has never shied away from speaking her mind. The bubbly and cheerful face is certainly infectious. And today on her 31st birthday the Ishaqzaade actress said that she does not understand the industry trend of hiding one’s age.

Parineeti, who currently has her hands full with Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and dubbing Frozen 2 in Hindi along with sister Priyanka Chopra feels she has become wiser with the years.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pari said, “The older you grow, the wiser you become, and this birthday, I truly feel like I’ve grown older and evolved, too. More so, by doing two intense films —The Girl On The Train and Saina, I think it has changed me as a person. This is the first time I’m taking my birthday seriously than in previous years.”

The Golmaal actress further said, “ I find it to be the most ridiculous thing when people try to hide their age because it’s not something embarrassing that they’ve done. It’s just the number of years you’ve spent on the earth. I don’t understand what’s there to hide. I laugh when people try to hide their age. I’m proud of it. As actors, I understand that we need to look young and fit all the time, but what has that to do with the age or growing old? We can look fit at any age.”

On the professional front, Parineeti has her hands full with the official remake of The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, the Saina Nehwal biopic and the dubbing to Disney’s Frozen 2 in Hindi along with sister and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

