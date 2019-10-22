TRAILER: Shah Rukh Khan Says He Wants To Be Hero Of The World Till 106 Years In David Letterman’s Netflix Show

After a fantastic promo, Netflix dropped the trailer of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Shah Rukh Khan. If you think the promo was enough to make you excited for the episode, the trailer is more enthralling.

The trailer starts with SRK leaving us in splits with his wittiness. He says that the name of the show is ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ but the makers still kept asking him how he wants Dave to introduce him. We also get to see a glimpse of sea of fans outside Mannat which was captured during Eid this year when Letterman visited Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan also talks about his equation with his kids. In the trailer, we see him introducing AbRam and David and also Gauri Khan. The Dil Se actor reveals that he learned cooking Italian food as his kids feel hungry at 2-3 am. We also get to see Khan cooking a dish in his kitchen.

Watch the trailer below:

When David Letterman asks Shah Rukh Khan how he feels being loved by 3.5 billion people, the superstar jokes that in India, we procreate a lot. A lot of such funny statements by SRK has got us super excited for this episode.

David asks SRK how long does he want to be the hero of the world to which Khan answers, “I calculated till about 106 years.”

A lot of such exciting revelations are made by the superstar in the trailer and we wonder how the entire episode has turned out to be.

