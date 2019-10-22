Actress Mouni Roy is all geared up for the release of Made In China which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Recently while talking about the film fondly said that the film is a special piece of her heart.

“This film is a special piece of my heart… It is special for so many things… It’s special for the story we are telling, character that I am playing, the amount of things I have learnt on the set. It is special,” Mouni told IANS.

In the film, directed by Mikhil Musale, Mouni had to play a Gujarati girl named Rukmini. Being a Bengali, was it tough for Mouni to learn Gujarati?

“It was difficult. What’s the point of doing different films if you don’t get to play different characters? Rukmini is somebody who is like you and me. She is someone who has lived in Mumbai all her life, educated and independent… So, we didn’t have to work on accents but mannerisms that I had to pick up. So, I call it a mini-workshop,” she said.

She says her character in the film, Rukmini, is completely very different from her.

“I am a typical Bengali and very animated and she is completely not like me…. So, it has been an experience,” she said.

“Made In China” is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. It is slated to release on October 25.

The film will be clashing with the Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol starrer Housefull 4.

