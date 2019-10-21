WHAT? Timothee Chalamet Says He Wants To Take A Break From Acting!

Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet wants to go on a hiatus from shooting films.

The actor, who rose to stardom after making his feature theatrical debut in 2014 with “Men, Women & Children“, has shot Netflix’s “The King“, right before “Little Women” and has just completed production on Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” adaptation.

“It’s the first time in almost two years I’ve gotten a breath, so I’m savoring it,” ew.com quoted Chalamet as saying.

His “Little Women” co-star Saoirse Ronan is also planning to take things slow.

“I’ll wait for the right thing to come along. It’s lovely to be in a position at this moment where I can wait for the absolute right thing,” she said.

“Little Women” follows the lives of sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate growing up, first loves and Christmas without their father.

Saoirse Ronan, who understands the timeless power of “Little Women” said, “It’s as important to tell ‘Little Women’ right now as it would be at any point in our lifetime,” she said.

Ronan also pointed to this pop culture climate of “celebrating female friendships and sisterhood”, adding, “It’s a story that’s full of love. That will always be relevant”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!