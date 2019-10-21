WHAT: Meghan Markle Reveals Many Friends Advised Her AGAINST Marrying Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave some of their most candid interviews ever in their new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on ITV in the UK tonight.

Revealing how her British friends reacted to her interactions with Harry, Meghan said, “But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’ And I very naively — I’m American. We don’t have that there — [I said,] ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

Meghan who is a new mom had no qualms accepting that is has been difficult being newly wed and a new mommy with all the media bullying and pressure.

The Duchess Of Sussex revealed, “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. Then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Meghan Markle is popular for her role in courtroom drama, Suits!

