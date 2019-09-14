Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Dream Girl’s Producer Ekta Kapoor Shares A Heart-Warming Note!

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl has opened on a historic note and producer Ekta Kapoor’s joy knows no bounds as she posted a quirky video on her social media handle with her very own ‘Poojieee’, a.k.a Ayushmann Khurrana!

Feeling ecstatic about the response of the film, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and shared avideo where she’s seen thanking Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana for giving her a double-digit opening with Dream Girl.

Ekta’s post saw her having a fun banter with the Article 15 actor and Ekta has captioned the post with a heart warming thanks giving note for Ayushmann , “Poojieee ne ‘eku ‘ ko double diya( ok I hammmm n I don’t know how to act AT ALL) but this is an appreciation post for this man whose bday it is today! Ur choices ur humility ur warmth n depth make u d Man U r ! N ur success is d biproduct! Pls stick with ur gut n convictions n Thanku for a ‘ double digit’ opening ! After a shitty month I needed this ! AYUSHMAAAN BHAVAAAH JAI MATA DI”.

A trailblazer in every sense- with a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor, and now with Dream Girl Ekta has delivered yet another hit this time with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh has released all over and had totally emerged as a big hit for Ayushmann Khurrana.

