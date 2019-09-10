Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap! Did You Know, He Owns More Than 200 Pairs Of Shoes?

It’s filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s birthday and the perfect gift for him would probably be a good pair of shoes as he loves owning them.

“I don’t know how many pairs of shoes I have. I think more than 200. I go for the comfort and the look. Yes, I am a compulsive shopper. And I am doing nothing. Everybody says that I should become busy, otherwise I would buy shoes. So when I am not writing or not working, I buy shoes. Shoes are good therapy for the soul,” he had said.

“I am very proud of my shoes and everyday, I choose what shoe I am gonna wear today. You have to cross shoes to get to my bed. There is no space for shoes. So, half the reason to move to the new house is so that we can organise it in a way. There’s a whole room that will have a walk-in wardrobe of shoes,” he had said in an interview to Film Companion.

B-Town got together to wish Anurag on his birthday on Tuesday.

Anurag’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin called him “AK-47”. She wrote: “May you keep shooting wild and colourful films for very many years…”

“Happy Birthday chachaji,” Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram Story.

Actress Taapsee Pannu had a funny wish for Anurag, who is known for his dramas like “Black Friday”, “Ugly”, “Dev D” and “Gangs Of Wasseypur”.

She wrote: “And I wish you more and more films with me…That’s why birthday gift for you. I can’t believe you can look better than me in a picture. That’s the biggest compliment I can ever give yiu. So on that note…happy birthday.”

