Guru Randhawa has many feathers in his hat. He is a singer, lyricist and composer. He hopes someday to act in a romantic film, too. Guru’s acting skills are visible in his latest music videos, including Baby girl and Naach meri rani.

The singer recently revealed that he hoped to someday act in a romantic film with nice songs. He also shared the names of which actor’s he looks up to for acting inspiration. Read it all below.

When asked if his plans are to star in films next, Guru Randhawa told IANS, “I have been getting acting offers, but I don’t think I am ready for it. Whenever possible, I will do. Abhi thoda sa keeda aa raha hai acting wala (am getting bitten by the acting bug). I am following the works of certain actors, too. I will definitely do some acting, but not right now.” He added saying, “I would like to do a nice romantic film with nice songs.”

Guru Randhawa admitted to looking up to Hollywood as well as Bollywood stars. He said, “I love Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shah Rukh Khan Sir, Salman Khan Sir, Aamir Khan Sir, Akshay Kumar Sir. There is so much to learn from their journey. I play their films and try to act like them.”

Apart from his new music, he has been in news for his body transformation. Talking about the same the High Rated Gabru singer said, “I used to do gym, but not this way. But when lockdown started, I promised myself that I would fully transform myself over the next four to five months. So I worked hard. I wanted to look this way. Super legendary heroes are so fit, I also wanted to look like them.”

Right now it’s all about his songs, which tend to be more on the fun and romantic lines. Guru Randhawa said that that the simple things in life inspire him. He said, “If I hear a new word, see something new, I write it and gradually they get released. Like ‘Baby girl’ is a conversation between a girl and boy where the guy asks ‘where are you going?’ A lot of people in daily life say ‘banja tu meri rani’ (be my queen) but are not able to actually say it, so we gave them a song.”

Over the last few weeks, he has been churning out new singles. Not just that, he also did a private show amidst pandemic in June. Guru Randhawa said, “Everyone took it positively. We took all the precautions, but I was really scared.”

Promising to return to the stage soon, Guru signed off saying, “We have enquiries, so we will be on stage. Wedding season is coming up, so we might do private shows in Delhi, Jaipur and Dubai.”

