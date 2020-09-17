Gulshan Devaiah Feels Depression Needs To Be Treated Like Any Other Illness

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who has gained wide recognition for his performances in films like Shaitan, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Hate Story and Commando 3, has opened up about depression. The actor says it is essential to accept depression as a disease and not a state of mind. Read on to know what he has to say.

Gulshan told IANS, “There is a problem with accepting depression as a disease because most people think depression is a state of mind, or it is an emotion. Like, if I proposed to a girl and she turned me down and I say ‘I am depressed’, and (treat) depression as a state of mind.”

Gulshan Devaiah added, “Depression is used as an expression to express something. But when you are diagnosed with depression, by a mental health practitioner or by a certified doctor, then that is an illness. It needs to be treated like any other illness like cancer or tuberculosis.”

Gulshan Devaiah feels depression has to be treated, some without medication and some with medication. He said, “There are many people who take heavy medication for depression or are undergoing treatment.”

The actor continued, “First and foremost, you have to accept that it’s an illness, then your attitude will change. I’m telling you (because) I tried to pep talk about a friend of mine who was institutionalised depressed, and he was put in a mental institution, no amount of philosophy made any difference to him because it’s an illness.”

Gulshan Devaiah concluded, “Everybody thinks it is a state of mind and a little bit of philosophy (might) work. It does work, but you have to accept it as an illness. First, we need to get that acceptance, the causes can vary.”

