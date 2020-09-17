Mahesh Manjrekar All Set To Star In Suspense Thriller Taxi No. 24

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar, who is credited as an director, actor, writer and producer, is all set to star in Saumitra Singh’s upcoming suspense thriller ‘Taxi No. 24.’ The digital film will be Manjrekar’s outing as an actor after marathi film Kesari. Read on to know what director Saumitra has to say about the film.

Taxi No. 24 narrates the story of a young man, who a very tough day boards the cab of a driver, Lal Bahadur, paranoid with the news regarding a serial killer being on the loose in Mumbai. The film is said to be filled with suspense and thrill which will keep audience glued to the screen. The director said he couldn’t wait to bring to life the fast paced story, written by Abhiraj Sharma to the screen.

Said director Saumitra Singh, “As a director, when you get fast-paced stories that surprise, you want to tell such stories as soon as possible. My motive is to showcase how life often offers unwelcome surprises.” The Mahesh Manjrekar starter has been shot with a with a large-short format.

Producer Saviraj Shetty expressed his excitement and said, “Working with such a dynamic and energetic team brings in a lot of new learnings every day. I am super excited to have on-boarded such a great casts which further makes the journey and experience of film making very enriched. I can’t wait to get the project on floor.”

Besides Mahesh Manjrekar, Taxi No. 24 also stars Jagjeet Sandhu, who was last seen in the web series Paataal Lok, and actress Anangsha Biswas, of Mirzapur and Hostages fame. The digital film also features Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu, Tushar Rungta in supporting roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Karan Johar Follows YRF@50 Plan? To Announce Multiple Films Starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube