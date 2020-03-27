Gully Boy’s Dialogue Writer Vijay Maurya Joins Salman Khan Starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Gully Boy created history at Filmfare this year, the film swept away almost every award that was presented that night. Not just Ranveer, Alia and Zoya but almost everyone associated with it bagged awards including actor-writer Vijay Maurya. His hard-hitting and sharp one-liners were loved so much that they were honoured with multiple awards this year. Now Vijay has joined Salman Khan-starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

A trade source has said that if he has written the dialogues of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, then the film’s buzz definitely increases. With Gully Boy, he has proved how well he understands the Mumbai lingo. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is also a Mumbai-based film and hence, one can expect the dialogues to be crackling!”.

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vijay Maurya confirmed that he has written the dialogues of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. He didn’t divulge much but he did hint, “It’s a Salman Khan film and Mera jo contribution hai, Woh Thoda Bahut Dikhega.”

Vijay Maurya is also a part of Farhan Akhtar Starrer Toofaan which revolves around the world of Boxing. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has directed Farhan before also in 2013’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

