Baahubali Star Prabhas Donates 4 Crore For Relief Funds; Fans Applaud The Actor For His Kind Deed

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has truly affected various cities and countries which has in turn, changed the functioning of the world. Prabhas extended his helping hand and donated an enormous amount of Rs. 4 Crore towards the relief funds and upon the break of this news, his fans went gaga and started trending #ProudtobeAPrabhasfan on Twitter!

As soon as this news was unveiled to the fans, the fans could not hold back and take pride in what their Pan-India superstar has done towards relief. “#ProudtobeAPrabhasfan” on twitter was all about the fans pouring in their love and respect towards their superstar. Fans are extremely proud on how during such a critical time, the actor has stepped forward in doing his bit and give his assistance in the help needed.

Fans all over the globe are extremely proud of this kind gesture and tweeted:

The fan clubs also have nothing but praises on how the actor has selflessly extended his hand for helping the people in need. Prabhas has truly set an example for the world and others from the fraternity to follow!

Prabhas is truly a Baahubali even in real life and has set an example for the entire society, inspiring many more to extend their support and help in their ways.

Truly, this is just a way for Prabhas of thanking his fans for the never ending support the actor recieves from world-wide and giving back to the society. Prabhas presides over a humongous fandom all across the world and this step is sure to inspire not just fans but everyone else too!

