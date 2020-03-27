As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will observe a lockdown till 14th April. Bollywood celebs have been sharing pictures and videos of what they are doing during the quarantine period. Now Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a video of a list of movies he is going to watch during the lockdown.

The list features 5 critically acclaimed movies: The Martian, Cast Away, Trapped, The Revenant and The Mountain between us. Arjun Kapoor is an all-time active member of social media, he keeps the fans updated and never fails to entertain them.

The current situation has no easy comparison with past events. Despite the 21 day lockdown by the government, it is impossible to say how long it will take for everything to be normal. And once the outbreak has ceased, it will take longer still to coax people back to their usual habits.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arjun Kapoor’s next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra was supposed to release on March 20, but it didn’t due to theatres being shutdown. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

What are you watching during the lockdown? Let us know in the comments below

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!