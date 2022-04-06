‘Gully Boy’ actor Vijay Varma, who is currently working on ‘Fallen’ directed by Reema Kagti, recently shared pictures from his birthday.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of polaroid pictures from his birthday bash.

Vijay Varma wrote in the caption, “Best bday gift came from @raghavjuyal who took all these polaroid shots. Happy memories. P.S. pls stop hounding Raghav for pics. I have all of them. Come and get (sic).”

The pictures show Vijay Varma having a gala time along with his friends. The guest list of his birthday party included Raghav Juyal, Sonakshi Sinha, Neil Pagedar, and Divyenndu Sharma among others in attendance.

Divyenndu, who is known for his work as Munna Bhaiyya in ‘Mirzapur’, commented on the Vijay Varma’s post saying, “Sweetness” while Richa Chadha, who seems to have missed out on the party commented, “Plz agle saal bhi karna.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma’s list of upcoming projects includes ‘Darlings’ opposite Alia Bhatt, ‘Hurdang’ with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the web series, ‘Fallen’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with the next with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh.

