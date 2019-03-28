With Successful Projects Like Gully Boy & Made In Heaven, Zoya Akhtar Is The Real Star Of 2019!

After garnering massive ovation for Gully Boy and Made in Heaven, Zoya Akhtar has enjoyed a very good first quarter of 2019.

While the audience was still absorbing the emotional journey of Murad in Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar made her digital debut with a bang and is winning hearts all over again.

With an ability to build a world with memorable characters, Zoya Akhtar is one such filmmaker who has almost single-handedly changed the narrative of contemporary films.

Inspired by rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy is story shining a light on India’s incipient hip-hop subculture. The film has raked in humongous appreciation from across quarters. Made in Heaven on the other hand

Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven will keep you hooked as it unveils the not-so-pretty faces of the crazy rich few and the big fat lies at grand weddings.

Both the contents have been largely hailed for its unique storyline and impactful character and Zoya is clearly the woman behind the two.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy and is making all right noise across quarters.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

