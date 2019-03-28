Kesari Box Office: 7 Days, 4 Records & A Tremendous Affair Of 2019!

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is turning out to be a record-breaker of 2019, at the box office. The movie is the periodic action-drama, depicting one of the bravest battles fought in the history, Battle of Saragarhi. After taking a very good start on Holi, the movie has surpassed several records of the year. In case, you are planning to watch Kesari in theatres and want to enjoy exclusive 50/- cashback, click here.

Here are the box office records of 2019, Kesari managed to break so far:

Highest opener of 2019

Kesari surprised one and all by taking a stupendous start of 21.06 crores, despite Holi celebrations. The movie registered the highest opening of 2019 by beating Gully Boy’s 19.40 crores.

Highest opening weekend of 2019

With a collection of 78.07 crores in the 4-day extended weekend, Kesari surpassed Gully Boy’s 72.45 crores, which too enjoyed an extended weekend. If compared with Total Dhamaal weekend (3 days) total of 62.40 crores, Kesari lags behind with 3-day collections of 56.51 crores.

Highest total in first 7 days

Though Kesari will complete its extended week run on Thursday, it has bagged the highest first 7 days (till Thursday) collection of 2019. With 100.01 crores, Kesari has surpassed Gully Boy’s 95.15 crores.

Fastest 100 crore club entrant of 2019

Kesari has crossed the celebrated mark in just 7 days and become the fastest one by overtaking Gully Boy (8 days), Total Dhamaal (9 days) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (10 days).

