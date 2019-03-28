Kesari Box Office: Celebrating 2019’s Breakthrough Run Being The 4th 100 Crore Movie In RECORD Time!

Kesari Box Office: 2019 started on a blockbuster note with a low budget movie like Uri: The Surgical Strike winning big at the box office. The first quarter is almost about to end, and we already have 4 movies crossing the century mark. Till now, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal has touched the mark with Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari being the latest entrant. The best part is that periodic action-drama is the fastest one to achieve this benchmark. Also, in case if you guys are planning to watch Kesari in theatres, click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Content is king and 3 of the movies in this list have indeed proved it. After Uri (242.83 crores* lifetime), Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy continued the trend in February. The movie which is considered as European by many, literally flourished at the box office garnering whopping 139.38 crores*. Followed by it was Total Dhamaal (150.76 crores*) which despite negative response by critics, gathered footfalls in favourable numbers.

Now, Kesari which is the fourth entrant in the list has earned 100.01 crores*, and the achievement is the fact that it is the fastest one amongst all 4 to do so. While Gully Boy took 8 days to do so, Total Dhamaal crossed the mark in 9 days. Moreover, it ended up becoming the highest weekend opener of 2019. Only time will tell how many further records this movie will break, but Akki has made his 11th century with Kesari, and it’s reason enough to celebrate!

We hope for the year to continue with this success streak, with several movies emerging as blockbusters!

