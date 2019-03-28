Kanaga Ranaut proudly carries her title, “Queen Of Controversy” throwing the sass that probably no other Bollywood actor can carry! The actress without a pinch of hesitation has earlier taken digs on various top-notch celebrities including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor. Now the actress has made another big revelation as she states that former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani had offered her a film with a soft-porn sort of a character.

In an exclusive conversation with leading daily, Mid-Day, the actress gave a detailed insight to the incident. “Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You Boss. They had a photo-shoot where they gave me a robe to wear, and no undergarments. So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness. They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can’t do this,” she shared.

The actress also went onto reveal that she was offered Padmaavat and a song from Ram-Leela by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as she said, “There was this conversation, and I was doing Manikarnika then, so it didn’t go anywhere. But we had a brief narration. Before that as well, he wanted me to do the Ram-Leela song.”

The actress further onto went to make statements like she would have easily done Rani Mukerji’s character in Black, as she stated, “I can do this. What’s the big deal?”

Moreover, Kangana took another dig on Karan Johar & gang. “This is the kind of attitude that Karan Johar and gang thrive on. And a lot of negative PR about me has been happening from these people. Maybe you don’t know, but I know who gives out news [about me]. That’s why whenever I do something; it is to put them in their place.

I am me, and you are you, is where the words ‘nepotism’, and ‘outsider’, come from. Because they feel superior to others. We need to question that, and the fact that I also know who had released that horse video. If I tell you the name, you will be shocked,” she said.

