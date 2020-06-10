Gully Boy Fame Tina Bhatia On Working With Ayushmann Khurrana In Gulabo Sitabo: “He Doesn’t Make Others Feel Like He Is A Big Star”

Actress Tina Bhatia was thrilled when her “Gulabo Sitabo” co-star Ayushmann Khurrana recognised her for her work in last year’s hit, “Gully Boy“.

“It was great working with Ayushmann Khurrana. He is very sincere and humble. He doesn’t make others feel like he is a big star. Best part about him is his choice of films are phenomenal, so it feels fortunate to work with him,” Tina Bhatia .

“When I met him on set for the first time, before I could say anything he recognised me as Choti Ammi from ‘Gully Boy‘ and greeted me. That time I was very happy as he recognised me for my small role in that film,” added Tina Bhatia.

On her upcoming film by Shoojit Sircar, Tina Bhatia said: “My character Dulahin stays in Fatima Mahal. I’m playing the role of a caretaker.”

“Gulabo Sitabo” has Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated ‘haveli’ in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann plays his shrewd tenant, Baankey.

Apart from films, Tina has also appeared in TV shows “Pyaar Ke Papad” and “Kyunki Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai”.

