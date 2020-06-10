Rakul Preet Singh Sweats It Out As She Hits Mumbai Streets On A Cycling Spree

India is slowly unlocking and actress Rakul Preet Singh seems to be having a good time. She went out cycling on the streets of Mumbai.

Rakul Preet took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of her cycling. In the videos, she is seen wearing a mask and dressed in a black t-shirt. “This is so much fun. So, I’m out cycling today,” she said in the first clip, which she captioned “First time cycling”.

In the second video Rakul Preet wrote: “Dont Let your heart rate go up when you have a mask on”.

Rakul Preet opened up on some comments by concerned users and said: “Some form of cardio I haven’t done before… for everybody who thinks that I am wearing a mask and not giving myself a breathing space. I am because yesterday there were a lot of comments that I shouldn’t be walking with a mask on. I am not doing anything which increases my heart rate too much.”

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently gained a fan following of 14 million on the photo-sharing website, will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, and Bhushan Kumar. Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2”. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal alongside Rakul in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!