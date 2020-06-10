Shoojit Sircar Is A Hardcore Football Lover & His Latest Post Proves It

Shoojit Sircar is waiting to play football after lockdown gets over.

On Wednesday, Shoojit Sircar shared a throwback group photo where he can be seen posing in a football jersey along with a group of young men in a park. It seems the photo has been clicked after a game.

“Missing my morning Kolkata football friends from all walks of life. Waiting for lockdown to get over. #Football (old pic),” shared the filmmaker on Instagram.

Reacting to his post, a user asked the filmmaker which position he plays in, defence or centre forward, to which he replied: “mid field”.

That Shoojit Sircar is a football fan is evident from his Twitter and Instagram bio, which reads: “First footballer then a filmmaker. I make films when I am playing football.”

On the work front, Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is slated to release on June 12.

Apart from this, Shoojit Sircar is also getting ready to release “Sardar Udham Singh” starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently under post-production.

