Ekta Kapoor who is also fondly known as the ‘Queen Of Television Industry’ recently celebrated her 45th birthday. But the birthday didn’t seem to bring good luck for her as the honcho of ALT Balaji was recently slammed by netizens following her web series, XXX Season 2. She was bashed by Twitterati for objectionable sequences that showcased the Indian army in a distasteful manner.

For the unversed, several cases have been filed from various parts of the nation against Ekta Kapoor and her production ALT Balaji for spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems.

Now the latest we get to hear is All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has requested the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Ekta Kapoor and her ALT Balaji production.

As per a press statement released by AICWA, the families of military and military personnel have also expressed reservations over this issue, The entire action is no less than the humiliation of the country’s army and their family, and we strongly condemn it.

The statement further read that AICWA has written to the ministry of information & broadcasting to demand a censor board for controlling the content, scenes, and vulgarity on OTTP platforms.

AICWA also demanded that the entire episode of the concerned scene related to Army personnel’s family which is shown in Ekta Kapoor’s Triple X series should be removed at the earliest possible.

We are with the honour, respect and pride of India, the army and their families, concluded AICWA.

In the last few days, we even saw Hindustani Bhau taking potshots at Ekta Kapoor over the entire controversy.

