Isolation brings about genius, feels Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor cited examples of Shakespeare and Newton in his blog post to explain why he feels this way.

“Shakespeare wrote three of his most important plays during the Great Plague in the 1600’s .. in isolation .. what would now be termed the ‘lockdown’ .. and the theory of gravity was discovered by Newton during the epidemic of 1665,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

However, the veteran actor also mocked at himself for not being able to do anything of “exceptional genius” despite being in isolation for the past three months.

“Genius dwells in the hearts of the locked in .. really? I have been in isolation for the past three months and nothing of any exceptional genius has even whizzed past the moi!!” Amitabh Bachchan shared.

In the same blog post, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his disappointment after watching a football match being played during the times of social distancing.

“Watching a professional Football game today gave immediate referrals to the days to come .. empty Stadiums .. no fans no people at all .. just the Coach and Manager bench , masked in the team colours , which I thought was terribly obvious cliche .. giving fist bumps on each success .. no embraces .. no such contact at all .. striker and goal scorer , a tepid response and the empty Stadium filled with cut outs of an audience .. next .. speakers around the facility having recorded versions of crowds cheers and boos.”

“We are changed .. we shall be changed .. we will be in alternate .. moods and modes .. and so ..vive la difference,” Amitabh Bachchan concluded.

