Gully Boy Advance Booking Update: Set For A Great Start; Hyderabad Circuit Is Humongous

Gully Boy Advance Booking Update: Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is all set to hit the screens on the valentine day, this Thursday. While the name of Zoya Akhtar and the movie’s off-beat theme already generated curiosity amongst cine-goers, the exciting trailer and music took the buzz to another level.

The advance booking kick-started on Sunday and going by the early response, Gully Boy is expected to take a very good start at the box office.

To get a clear picture of the hype, let’s take a look at the advance booking reports from the major cities of the country:

Mumbai

Since the movie has a backdrop of Mumbai city, it is expected to take a flying start in the region. About 10-15% shows are already filling fast across the major multiplexes and expected to take a leap.

Delhi-NCR

The Capital city has opened on a promising note and is witnessing a better response than Mumbai. Across the major multiplexes, about 15-20% shows are filling fast and single screens too, are trending well.

Bengaluru

The response is decent here with few oranges (filling fast) and just like Ranveer’s Simmba, Gully Boy is expected to take a great start.

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is on a rampage mode with 45-50% shows filling fast. The region remains the best performing circuit for the movie and expected to show some houseful boards very soon.

Pune and Kolkata

Pune is average with just a few oranges but expected to pick up considering the track record of Ranveer’s recent releases like Padmaavat and Simmba in the region.

With all shows in green zone (available), Kolkata is showing a cold response so far.

