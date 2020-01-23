Godrej Builders Retain The ‘RK’ Logo From The Iconic Chembur Studio; Will Offer Bollywood-Themed Apartments For Sale

The iconic RK Studio caught fire in 2018 and what happened next is known to everyone. It still breaks many hearts to know that the Kapoor family including Raj Kapoor’s sons Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had to suffer such a great loss. Post the massive fire and the loss it caused, the Kapoor family decided to give it up for sale to Godrej Builders.

The builders decided to make plush apartments on the estate post gaining its rights from the family. While many speculated that this will be an end to the years-old legacy, you will be glad to know that the builders at Godrej have decided to keep the iconic ‘RK’ logo as it is which had a man holding a guitar. Not just that, the builders are offering Bollywood themed apartments for sale to retain the love people have for this place.

The source informed that along with the property, the real-estate firm – Godrej also purchased commodities and accessories that were in the studio’s possession. These assets will be used in the interiors of the apartments to add a touch of Bollywood. The building will have 3BHK and 4BHK flats for sale.

“This property in Chembur has been of tremendous significance to my family over the many decades that RK Studios operated from there. We are excited to have chosen Godrej Properties to script a new chapter for this location and build upon its rich history,” said Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor.

Kapoor had earlier told The Quint, “With the state of roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot at this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we have decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there’s no other way.”

