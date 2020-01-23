Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Get Married Soon? Actress Reveals Their Wedding Plan

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been making headlines for their relationship and adorable banter. Time and again the two give their fans cute fodder and today the Panga actress has another surprise in store. In a recent interview she has revealed their wedding plan and by when we should be expecting it.

While Ali is known to be an introvert and shy, Richa never stays back talking about their relationship. The actress has gone on record many times to express how grateful she is to have him in her life and the gentlemen he is.

Recently in an interview with Bombay Times when Richa was asked about their wedding plans she said, “we are waiting.” Further talking about them when it might happen she added, “We don’t have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like… I don’t have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July. It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space.”

Richa has been open about her relationship and recently in a stand-up comedy show where she performed also jokes about their dynamic, Ali made an appearance amidst the audience and was blushing. Talking about it she said, “Ali is a sweetheart. He was expected to reach at 8 pm for the show, as I was to perform at 8.30 pm. He showed up at 6.30 pm with coffee and cookies for everyone. He is extremely supportive. I couldn’t have asked for a better man in my life.” Richa further added, “No one that sees us together feels like it’s a mismatch.”

Talking about her family being cordial about the two getting married the actress said that if there is opposition it will be worth fighting for him. But she also revealed that she thinks there won’t be any if they decide to take the nuptial plunge.

