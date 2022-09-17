Genelia D’Souza, who is one of the popular actresses in the Indian film industry, has been away from the silver screen for a while now. However, she is quite active on social media.

The actress recently went down memory lane and shared one of her old advertisements in which she is seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The pen advertisement takes us back in time and shows Genelia D’Souza as a student, who is fascinated by Big B and asks for an autograph.

Genelia D’Souza said: “I stumbled upon this ad and couldn’t help sharing it. This was special to me as I was actually a fan of Amitabh Bachchan Sir and I mean who isn’t, right? Anyway working with him was so fun as he is the most natural of actors and makes you feel comfortable at another level altogether.”

On the acting front, Genelia D’Souza will next be seen in ‘Mister Mummy’. It also stars her husband Riteish Deshmukh. Previously, she has worked in several films including in the south film industry.

Genelia has appeared in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam (Hindi), Boys (Tamil), and Satyam (Telugu). She is also recognised for working in films like Santosh Subramaniam (2006) Masti (2004), Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008).

