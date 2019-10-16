Geetanjali Rao Calls Bollywood Unreal Ahead Of Her Film Bombay Rose’s Release

Filmmaker Geetanjali Rao is gearing up for the release of her debut animated feature film Bombay Rose. The film has already begun a festival favourite and will be screened at the ongoing MAMI Film Festival. Rao recently in an interview spoke how she finds hope in fantasies but not false escapes from reality like Bollywood.

The filmmaker in an interview with PTI said, “For me, the way life is shown in Bollywood is most of the times fantasy because it is so unreal. I have never believed in that and I know there”s an entire audience which loves to look at fantasy because they want to get away from their reality. I don’t undermine fantasy neither do I celebrate it.”

Taking an example of her film Bombay rose she added, “In a film like ”Bombay Rose”, I simply want to show how real the life is of people who migrate and build a city like Bombay and how they’d like to escape through fantasy,(Which is) as something that exists instead of reality. That I wouldn’t agree with. Fantasy and the art of dreaming are essential for people to escape from the struggles of reality, to be able to be hopeful in life. My fantasies and dreams are of hope, they”re not a false escape from reality,”

Bombay Rose is a story of a flower seller who has to choose between her family and falling in love. The film follows people who migrate to the city and seek for a minimal life in this maximum city.

The film that will be premiered at MAMI in the India Gold category. The film already had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Geetanjali who also tried her hand at acting in Shoojit Sircar’s October has Printed Rainbow which bagged three awards at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

