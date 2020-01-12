Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Alia Bhatt’s Collab To NOT Have Any Song Or Dance?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have become synonymous to glamour, heavy-duty costumes and larger than life sets! However, the acclaimed filmmakers next, Gangubai Kathaiwadi featuring Alia Bhatt in the titular roles is all set to surprise the audiences.

It has been reported that the actress will not be seen singing and dancing in this drama and her look to will be very basic and minimalistic.

While that is an unheard phenomenon for a SLB film, a certain source has revealed, “Alia plays a gangster and will stay in character. Sanjay Bhansali has composed some earthy folk songs for Alia. But she won’t lip-sync them. The songs will be played in the background. In that sense, this is Bhansali’s first realistic drama since Black.”

Bollywood Hungama further quoted the source saying, “Her clothes would be coarse and practical, and her look would be minimalistic. There will be no concession to glamour this time. She won’t have a second chance while dubbing. Her dialogue delivery while shooting would be final.”

The film has created quite a stir among moviegoers ever since its announcement as the film marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s return to the realistic cinema genre after a long hiatus. The last film that the filmmaker made on real-life events was Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Black.

Furthermore, fans are all excited to see the petite Alia play the character of one of Mumbai’s most fierce matriarch and brothel owner, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai was a sex worker, don, and brothel owner in the 1960s and was rumored to have a clientele of the most influential politicians and criminals to her credit.

While we are excited to see Alia in a never seen before avatar, do let us know what you feel about the film and Alia’s casting in the comments section below.

