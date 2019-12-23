From Super 30 To War, ‘Brand’ Hrithik Roshan Had A Lot To Cherish This Year!

If you are looking for what in the entertainment industry made our 2019 worthwhile, then the answer to this will definitely include Hrithik Roshan. With two back to back success this year with WAR and Super 30, the actor has yet again proved how he is the millennial superstar who everybody truly loved watching on screens.

With these back to back releases while charting phenomenal success, Hrithik Roshan is the gamechanger for all the right reasons. Winning us over with his exceptional looks and his fashion quotient as he looks dapper and casual, the actor is witnessing a high like never before.

Playing the character of Anand Kumar, a mathematics teacher who hails from Bihar with an inspirational story became the movie that created all the buzz. Just within months of its release, the actor delivered yet another stellar performance as agent Kabir. This character was everything that would make one drool over Hrithik with an already awe-struck look for the hotness he has exuded all across.

When Hrithik marks his entry in WAR, there was absolutely nothing that stopped his fans to swoon over him yet again. It has been a visual treat for one and all and this year, saw a new surge and energy with brand Hrithik taking over. Well, definitely this new aura of the actor is all visible with his both diametrically opposite films becoming two successes.

With the new year approaching, all we want is our next and all coming years to also have a treat for us in the form of Hrithik Roshan!

