Varun Dhawan Wants To Challenge Shahid Kapoor For A Dance Battle, Read More

Yet again, Varun Dhawan is all geared up to win people’s heart with his dancing talent in his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The trailer of the film was released last week and received a great response from the audience.

A few days after releasing the trailer, the makers also shared the first song from the film called ‘Muqabala‘ which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva. The trio has impressed us with their fantastic moves in the song.

As Varun Dhawan is looking forward to the release of his film, he recently revealed which Bollywood actor he would love to have a dance challenge with. The actor said it would be Shahid Kapoor. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Badlapur actor said, “I would have challenged Nora, but since it is excluding people from the movie, I think who is really good is Shahid Kapoor. He has been a teacher also.”

Street Dancer 3D will have a face-off between two teams. So about the film’s theme, he added, “But, ours is also about crew battle. We don’t want to battle anyone. We are a team, we battle people together. We are the champions. Whoever challenges us, we are in this together.”

Well, we would love to see Varun and Shahid in a face-off together. It will be a treat to eyes just like what we saw in War which had Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan dancing together.

Coming to the Street Dancer 3D, the film is directed by Remo D’Souza. It will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

