Akshay Kumar Has A Quirky Response To Being Pitted Against Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

Akshay Kumar has been in the industry for almost 3 decades now! And with films like Baby, Holiday, Special 26 and Mission Mangal, the man has certainly become one of the most bankable actors of B-town. And yet, when people talk about the biggest stars of the industry one is quick to name the 3 khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan first, and then actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

However, with his recent filmography, Akshay Kumar has certainly carved a niche for himself making it impossible for any other actor to replace or replicate him and his body of work. And recently, Akshay Kumar who is known for his wit across the industry has given it back in the sassiest way when he was quizzed about his thoughts on the constant comparisons with the Khan’s.

Akshay, who is promoting his upcoming release, Good Newwz was asked the question by Spotboye if he feels that he has now moved above the No 4 spot in comparisons with the Khans? Without wasting a single moment, the actor said, “I’m just not bothered about the number game. I’m not a horse at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.”

Furthermore, when the trailer of Good Newwz was out, Akshay has been quoted by Spotboye that he was pleasantly surprised that some channels beeped out the word “sperm’ during the telecast. “Yes, unfortunately even today people speak in hush tones about IVF. But Good Neewz will go a long way in proving that IVF is indeed a boon. I was shocked to know that a TV channel has run our promo with the word sperm beeped in it. If we will do such things, then it defeats the purpose of the entire promo, as our film is based on the very subject and how would anyone understand it- the word sperm comes at least 4-5 times in it.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has a humorous twist to the otherwise sensitive subject of IVF. The film features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Good Newwz is slated for a release on the 27th December, 2019.

