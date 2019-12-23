The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Knows Why Badshah Isn’t Losing Weight & It’s HILARIOUS!

Kapil Sharma and the team is on cloud nine as recently their highly popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show, marked its century of episodes. With every weekend, we see renowned celebrities joining the fun. The recent one saw the special guests including music personnel- rapper Bashah, Harrdy Sandhu, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur and DJ Chetas.

While the episode was super fun, Kapil Sharma revealing the reason behind Badshah not losing his weight, made everyone laugh out really hard. Speaking about the same, he said, “Badshah jo hai apna wajan kam nay karte jaan bujhke kabhi bhi, isliye nay karte kyunki aaj kal ek trend chalray ki ek film mein 7-8 composers hote hai, toh jab unka cover bane toh photo mein jyada najar aaye (Badshah does not lose weight on purpose because of an ongoing trend where movies have 7-8 composers. So, if a cover of the album is made, he will be the most visible on the picture)”

Meanwhile, during the 100th episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show“, actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s banter during the shoot of “Good Newwz“.

Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times — so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled.

Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Adavni on the comedy chat show, which recently completed its 100 episodes.

